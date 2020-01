Soothing Hands SPA

now open in need of 4 to 5 Licensed Female Masseuse.

must have a pleasant personality and speak some English.

hours of operation will be 10am to 8pm, 營業時間早10點到晚8點

Monday through Saturday ; Sunday 12pm to 8pm.

周一至五12-8點, 周六12點-8點

5020 Louetta, Spring TX 77379 281-217-0491 ask for Michael

舒適SPA指壓按摩,誠聘有執照性格好的女摩師4-5名,說少許英文.

