Assistant Regional Manager

for Sushi Retail Company Houston,TX

Looking for an individual to fill the Assistant Regional

Manager role for one of the nation’s largest sushi

franchise brands based out of Houston, TX.

This is a full-time position.

●Job duties include:

-Field work including inspection of business locations

and enforcing quality standards

-Provide assistance in opening up new business

locations

-Communicating with franchisees

-Day to day administrative work

-Responsible for assisting the Regional Manager ●Requirements:

-Hard-working and organized

-English and Korean or Chinese fluency

-Valid Driver’s License

-Eligible to work in the United States

-Food and beverage industry experience a plus

Salary is commensurate with experience.

Additional benefits include available health, dental,

and life insurance.

Visa support is available for qualified candidates.

Please send your resume with reference by email at

hr@jfefood.com or fax at 713-932-6832

